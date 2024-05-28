Shehbaz reposes trust in Nawaz: Dar

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said Shehbaz Sharif has reposed trust in Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing general council meeting of the PML-N, Dar greeted Nawaz Sharif for becoming party president again after six years.

Ishaq Dar said that when Shehbaz Sharif was handed the party presidency, he stated on the very first day that this position was entrusted to him by Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif's wish was that once Nawaz Sharif returned, he would hand back the presidency at the general council meeting.

“The deputy prime minister said on May 11, 2024, Shehbaz Sharif decided to return the office and he tendered a resignation from the party,” Dar explained.

“Today is May 28, the election commissioner has completed all the process. The process of election was wrapped up by 3pm. Rana Sanaullah was the election commissioner of the PML-N,” he concluded.