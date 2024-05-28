Six cops dismissed for tampring with murder case

Rawalpindi - As many as six cops, including former Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Morgah, were dismissed from service for tampering with a murder case investigation report and destroying evidence to protect the accused, according to informed sources on Monday. The dismissed cops have been identified as Inspector Shahid Gilani, former SHO PS Morgah, Sub Inspector Waqas Ahmed, SI Farrukh Mehmood, Head Constables Murtaza Hussain, Tassawar Hussain, and Haq Nawaz.

Earlier, a criminal case was registered against the cops based on an inquiry report ordered by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani. The cops faced charges of tampering with murder investigation case reports and including bogus investigation reports in an attempt to shield the accused wanted by the police, sources revealed. In a statement, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that the cops involved in misusing their powers and tarnishing the image of the police department did not deserve any mercy or favor. He affirmed that the department is committed to a policy of impartiality and accountability.