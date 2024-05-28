SSGC dismantles 430 illegal gas connections

KARACHI - SSGC’s gas theft control teams continued to conduct raids in Sindh and Balochistan against blatant pilferage in the residential areas and commercial units. In raids across Company’s franchise areas around 430 illegal connections were removed.

In Karachi, Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO), SSGC Police and Recovery Department jointly conducted a raid at Al-Madni Towers Apartment in Nazimabad # 5 and removed 22 fake meters that were installed with the service line to feed 180 flats. Another 80 illegal connections were dismantled by the team in North Karachi and Nazimabad. Legal action is being taken against the miscreants and claims are being raised accordingly. In Quetta, Pishin and Mastung around 145 illegal domestic underground and overhead connections were removed by SSGC’s theft control teams. In majority of the cases, residents had illegally extended gas connections that were dismantled in a swift operation. More than 50 fake meters were also removed across Quetta and Mastung. Service lines were also killed by the team for which theft claims are being raised.

In Hyderabad, raiding teams made impressive headway in domestic areas of Umrani Muhalla, Kachhi Abadi and Tando Agha by dismantling underground theft clamps that were found installed on 4’ dia. and 2’ dia. feeder main supplying gas to 25 houses. Raids were also conducted on houses involved in overhead theft in Larkana and Jacobabad. Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in pilferage were removed and claims are being raised. SSGC is laser focused towards controlling the menace of gas theft through regular raids and aggressive prosecution. Gas theft is one of the major reasons behind company’s Unaccounted-for-Gas.