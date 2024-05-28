Supply of fertilizers to farmers will be ensured at all costs: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pledged to ensure the supply of fertilizers to farmers at all costs.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reviewed the fertilizer requirements and availability in the province. During the briefing, it was reported that the demand and production of urea fertilizer in Punjab is approximately 6.5 million tons.

Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the decreasing trend in fertilizer prices and ordered strict and effective measures to prevent hoarding.

The meeting also stressed the need for a fool-proof procedure to ensure the availability of fertilizer to farmers. The chief minister directed the implementation of effective digital monitoring of fertilizer supply from the plant to the dealer.

Recommendations for amendments to the Pesticides and Fertilizers Act were also considered during the meeting. A principled decision was made to establish a special helpline for registration in the Kisan Card Programme.

CM Maryam stated that the supply of fertilizers to Punjab's farmers will be ensured. She highlighted that any neglect in preventing the hoarding and smuggling of fertilizers will not be tolerated and that the interests of every farmer will be protected.