Three more matches decided in 3rd Int’l Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball

LAHORE - Three more matches were decided in the 3rd International Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament, being organized by Usman Basketball Club under the aegis of Karachi Basketball Association and in collaboration with Shamsi Academy at the Abdul Nasir International Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. In the first match, Jump Shooter defeated Rowing Academy with a score of 22-15. Yahya scored 8 points, Lofal added 5, and Ashar 3 points for the winning team. On the runner-up side, Huzaifa, Muhammad Hassan, and Saeed Ahmed each scored 4 points. The second match saw Usman Club clinching a narrow 24-22 victory over Civil Academy. Nabeel Ahmed and Hamza Khawaja each scored 8 points, while Usman Khawaja added 6 points for Usman Club. For Civil Academy, Muhammad Muaz Ashraf scored 12 points with the help of three 3-pointers, and Daniyal Khan and Ahsan Iqbal each contributed 4 points. In the third match, KBBC thumped Ronus Academy by53-22. Abdullah Imam led the scoring for KBBC with 17 points, followed by Abdul Samad with 15 and Hassan Ali with 12 points. For Ronus Academy, Siddiqui scored 11 points, Haseeb added 8, and Huzaifa scored 2 points. The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Raj Kumar, and Ashraf, while Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Usman Khan, and Muhammad Hussain served as technical officials.Meanwhile, the tournament committee announced that the semifinals will be held on May 29, and the final will be played on May 31.