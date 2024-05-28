Three Pakistani umpires selected for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 panel

In a proud moment for Pakistan Cricket, three Pakistani umpires have been selected to officiate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the United States and West Indies. The selected umpires include ICC elite panel umpire Ahsan Raza, along with Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz, marking a significant achievement for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its development initiatives.

The selection of these umpires is a testament to the PCB’s future policy initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent. Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, and Rashid Riaz were identified and elevated to elite levels at a young age, allowing them to officiate first-class matches early in their careers. Within five to six years, they progressed to the ICC umpires panel, showcasing the success of PCB’s strategic focus on umpiring development.

Key parameters such as age, education, and physical fitness are crucial for selection at this level, as emphasized by the ICC. The importance of education is particularly noted for TV umpiring and communication during international matches. This focus on education and fitness ensures that umpires meet the high standards required by the ICC.

This achievement follows a historical precedent set during the tenure of former PCB chairman General (R) Tauqir Zia, who nominated Aleem Dar and the late Asad Rauf to the ICC panel at an early age, leading to their elevation to the ICC elite umpires level.

Under the leadership of current PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB continues to prioritize the development of young, educated umpires within the domestic circuit. This strategic vision aims to elevate the umpiring department to new heights of excellence, ensuring that Pakistan continues to contribute top-tier officials to the international cricketing arena.