WB, UN fund delegation meets CM Maryam

LAHORE - A delegation from international finance institutions called on Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday. The representatives from Commonwealth and Development Office, the World Bank, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) were part of the delegation. During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the need for effective and sustainable policy implementation. Agreement was reached on collaboration to achieve population welfare objectives. A review of aligning resources for achieving family planning program goals was conducted. Recommendations and suggestions were also discussed for improving service delivery in the health and population welfare departments. The delegation appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for public welfare and expressed the commitment to continue collaborations with the Punjab government. Maryam Nawaz highlighted the importance of focusing on women’s empowerment for progress and prosperity and stressed the need to empower women in social and household matters. She also mentioned the establishment of basic health units throughout the province for the health of mothers and children. The health and population welfare departments are jointly working to achieve the objectives, she concluded. The delegation included senior health specialist Mano Bhattacharya from the World Bank, Dr. Sarah Shahzad, Health Adviser at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Dr. Luay Shabaneh, from UNFPA Pakistan, Provincial Spokesperson Tania Durani from UNFPA, Program Analyst Husna Cheema, and Program Associate Momina Asad. Sen. Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and others were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday expressed indignation at the failure of institutions concerned to promote industry in the province and directed to change heads and boards of the Industrial estates for their poor performance. “A performance audit of heads of industrial estates and their teams will be conducted,” she said while chairing a meeting to review various facilities available, and issues faced by Special Economic Zones in Punjab. The chief minister said her government will fix issues of the past by providing maximum facilities to the industry.“We want to set up industrial estate on a plug and play model,” said the chief minister, adding that an industrial estate should be used for the same purposes for which it was established. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil, Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta and other relevant officers were also present.