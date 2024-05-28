Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Weather remains very hot in Sukkur division

Staff Reporter
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   The weather remained hot and dry in Sukkur as temperature reached 49.2 Celsius on Monday. The Local Meteorological Department has predicted that mercury is continuously increasing with every passing day and Met office forecasts dry and hot weather on Tuesday across the Sukkur division where citizens urged to remain indoors to prevent heatstroke. Besides, district administrations have already established heatwave counters in all hospitals and different public places, and instructions have been given to ensure the availability of medicines to prevent heat stroke.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1716787759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024