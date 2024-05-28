Weather update: rain predicted from May 28 to June 1

The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in some cities of Pakistan from May 28 to June 1.

The Meteorological Department suggests that a weak western disturbance may affect the upper regions of the country on May 28th.

Towards the end of the period, Balochistan, including areas like Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, and Barkhan, is expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall.

Similarly from May 28 to June 1st rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Waziristan, Shangla, Lucky Marwat, Karak, Peshawar, and Mardan are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to the Meteorological Department, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, along with Murree, Galyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, and Sialkot may experience rainfall from May 28 to June 1.

In Punjab, cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Narowal, and Okara, and in Sindh, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad, may witness rainfall on May 28 and 29.