Youngster found dead on Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD - A 15-year-old student, identified as Taha, who had gone missing mysteriously while hiking on Trail 5 of Margalla Hills, was found dead in a deep ravine, according to informed sources in the police on Monday. Taha had reportedly gone hiking with friends but disappeared a day ago, triggering concerns among his family and authorities. Earlier, the Secretariat police had registered a kidnapping case against unknown individuals based on a complaint from the student’s mother.

The body of Taha was discovered in a deep ditch between Pir Sohawa and Bari Imam, and was identified by his uncle, as per police sources. Initial investigations suggest that Taha might have slipped while hiking, leading to his fall into the ravine. Near the body, investigators found a water bottle, mobile phone, and bag. However, the mobile phone was switched off, preventing contact with his family. Rescue efforts were challenging, with teams from the Wildlife Department, Rescue 1122, and Forest Department assisting the police. Senior police officers, including SP City Khan Zeb and ASP Secretariat, were present at the scene to oversee the operation. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.