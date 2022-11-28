Share:

Attock-Two persons died while six got injured in three incidents in different areas of Attock district. In the first incident, a teenage boy Kashif r/o Bhandar died when he was hit by a moving train near Jand railway station. Reportedly, he was walking on railway track with head phones on, enjoying music. In another incident, Arshad r/o Haji Shah was stabbed to death by some unknown assailant. In the third incident, six members of a family received multiple burn injuries when their house caught fire because of gas leakage early morning on Sunday. The ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to nearby THQ Hospitals.