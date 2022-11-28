Share:

LAHORE - Under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Usman Basketball Club is organizing the 2nd Abdul Nasir Memorial Under-19 Basketball Tournament today (Monday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. According to Usman Basketball Club President Shahida Parveen Kayani, Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) President Barrister Syed Waseem Hashmi will inaugurate the event at 8:00 pm. Total eight U-19 teams are participating in this event and Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate is the organizing secretary. The opening ceremony will be attended by Asif Azeem, Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association, Ahmed Ali Rajput, and prominent sports personalities of POA. The tournament is being organized to pay homage to Abdul Nasir, who was also basketball umpire, excellent organizer and the national selector.