QUETTA - At least three people died in a road accident that occurred on Balochistan RCD highway, Levis force sources said on Sunday.
“A pickup way Khuzdar skidded off the road at Wadh area of the province due to overspeeding,” Levy officials said, adding that as a result three people died. Soon after the mishap, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead to the nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased belonged to Panjgur district.
Meanwhile, the police on Sunday arrested the accused who killed his wife seven years ago, Zarghoonabad police official said.
They said SP Sadar, Naveed Alam on a tip-off formed a team under the leadership of ASP Sadar Adeel Akbar, who took action and arrested the accused namely Abdullah. The accused had fled to Afghanistan and returned a couple of days ago, police said.