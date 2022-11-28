Share:

QUETTA - At least three people died in a road accident that oc­curred on Balochistan RCD highway, Levis force sourc­es said on Sunday.

“A pickup way Khuzdar skidded off the road at Wadh area of the province due to overspeeding,” Levy officials said, adding that as a result three people died. Soon after the mishap, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead to the nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased belonged to Panjgur district.

Meanwhile, the police on Sunday arrested the ac­cused who killed his wife seven years ago, Zarghoon­abad police official said.

They said SP Sadar, Naveed Alam on a tip-off formed a team under the leadership of ASP Sadar Ad­eel Akbar, who took action and arrested the accused namely Abdullah. The ac­cused had fled to Afghani­stan and returned a couple of days ago, police said.