QUETTA - Under the supervision of the Balochistan Sports Department, 39th Male and 3rd Female Boxing Championship continue in Quetta. On the second day of the champion­ship, there were exciting matches played between the players, According to the spokesperson of the sports department, in the 39th Main 3rd Female Boxing National Cham­pionship held for the first time in Balochistan, 24 quarter-finals were played. As per the con­tests, six boxers from the Pakistan Army, each four boxers from the Pakistan Navy and WAPDA, three boxers from the Pakistan Air Force, and 1 boxer from Pakistan Police qualified for the semi-finals. In the provinces, the host Balochistan was the best, four of its box­ers qualified, while one boxer from Punjab and Sindh reached the finals.