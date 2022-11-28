Share:

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” - Pele, Brazilian soccer player.

Hard work is definitely the key to success. What we earn by sweating our brow gives us greater happiness than something we get by a stroke of luck. As humans, we wish to achieve many things in life. These things need hard work to be able to come true. Poverty is not a curse, idealness is. When we waste our time, time also wastes us. Hard work can help anyone achieve success. Great people were born in cottages but died in palaces.

This shows how great work leads to great success. When you start working hard, you will notice changes in your life. You will become more disciplined and focused on your work. Moreover, you will start seeing results within a short amount of time. This is nothing but proof that when you work hard, things like determination, focus, concentration, come automatically to you. As a result, nothing will stop you from achieving success.

Success is not just someone being famous and rich in life. When you work hard and lead a comfortable life filled with love, it is also a success. Hard work must not be limited to work but also your personal life. When you put hard work in work and relationships, you will prosper.

HADIA EMAN,

Lahore.