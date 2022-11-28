Share:

RAWALPINDI - Murree District Administration, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, would utilise all available resources to facilitate the tourists.

According to the MDA spokesman, a control room had also been established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency could contact the control room at 051-9269015, 051-9269016, and 051-9269018.

He said the administration had set up 13 facilitation centres at different points in Murree to provide assistance and quick response in case of any emergency. The representatives of all the departments concerned had been directed to strictly implement the plan formulated for the Murree snowfall season. The control room would work round the clock under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Murree. Additional Deputy Commissioner Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha informed that MDA had set up special facilitation centers at 13 vulnerable points to facilitate the tourists.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree and basic health centers had also finalised arrangements for the snowfall season besides setting up two health camps at Lower Toppa and Bansra Gali for the convenience of the tourists, ADC said, adding that strict action would be taken against the law violators and those who try to exploit any situation in Murree.

He said the administration had finalised all the arrangements for the snowfall season to protect the tourists in Murree.

A maximum of 8,000 vehicles would be allowed entry into Murree according to the traffic plan finalised for the winter season, he said and informed that other entry routes of Murree like ‘Kohala and Barrian’ would also be monitored particularly during the winter.

The spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the verdict of the court on the Murree tragedy.

Meteorological Department had also been directed to send timely forecasts to all the departments concerned and all the departments had developed close coordination with each other to give quick response in case of any emergency, he added.