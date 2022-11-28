Share:

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized on making Pakistan's industry competitive and in line with world's requirements to boost country's exports.

He said this while addressing officers in Islamabad on Monday.

Ahsan Iqbal said the officers should think as economic managers, while handling their professional matters. He said tax collection, investment, exports and foreign remittances are panacea to treat our economy. He urged private investors should come forward and invest in the country to strengthen economy. He said it is a matter of Pakistan's future to enhance its exports from 32 billion dollars to 100 billion dollars. He said reliance on exports is a key for development and progress in the world.

The Minister also commended professionalism of Pakistan's civil service.