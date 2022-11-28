Share:

Peshawar - An Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based camera attendance devices installation was started in the government schools for live attendance of students and teachers. Zariful Mani, Managing Director Elementary Schools Education Foundation (ESEF), in a statement, here on Sunday said that AI-based camera attendance devices in the Foundation schools would help ensure the quality of education and improve performance of the students. He said the School Management Information System was developed by ESEF e- governance cell to ensure transparency, quality and easy transfer of scholarship amount to the partners smoothly. He appreciated the whole team for turning around the programme, which went wrong due to mismanagement in the past. He said it was for the first time in the country’s history that such a system was installed in schools. The project would “discourage dropouts of students” and ensure timely start of classes and teachers’ attendance. The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) 2021 survey has revealed that there were about 22.8 million out-of-school children (OSC) in the country, including 4.7 million children aged between 5 to 16 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa