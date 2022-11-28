Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Monday for how long the Supreme Court (SC) would play the role of a silent spectator over violation of human rights.

In a statement on Twitter, the PTI general secretary opened up about the recent arrest of PTI leader Azam Swati and the judicial approach on the matter. He said the SC in a decision had made it clear that only a single FIR could be lodged against one particular allegation, so on what basis a dozen FIRs were filed against Mr Swati, he said.

سپریم کورٹ کا واضح فیصلہ ہے کہ ایک الزام کے لئے ایک سے زیادہ FIR نہیں ہو سکتی. کس قانون کے تحت اعظم سواتی کے خلاف ایک درجن سے زائد FIR کٹ چکی ہیں؟ سپریم کورٹ کب تک انسانی حقوق کی دھجیاں اڑتے دیکھ کر خاموش تماشائی رہے گا؟ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 28, 2022

He warned the oppressors that truth could not remain concealed for long as history revealed everything.