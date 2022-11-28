Share:

QUETTA - The rich culture and traditions of Balo­chistan displayed at Lok Mela is the cen­tre of attraction for visitors to enjoy the arts and crafts of the province along with the display of cultural materials of other provinces. The organisers have allocated a spacious place to all the provinces for showcasing their indigenous folk culture in a creative and interactive manner. The Balochistan pavilion set up by the Balo­chistan Culture Department catches the visitors’ eye with presentation of the richness of Balochi culture, arts, crafts, folk music, rituals, traditions, cuisine and folk entertainment.

The Balochistan pavilion is located at the centre of the festival grounds. When one enters Balochi pavilion through the beautifully designed gates showing typi­cal Balochi culture and architecture, it feels that they are in Balochistan.

The Balochi contingent includes craftspeople, folk artists, folk musicians and folk dancers, Master artisans are Kaneez Fatima, Shakar Bibi and Arzi Khan,Fazal Kakar in Balochi embroi­dery, Rozi Khan in Balochi shoes and Arzi Khan in wood work and musical in­struments making. Among them, female craftswoman in embroidery Kaneez Fatima, 48, is an educated lady. She stands out not only for her excellence but also in her tireless propagation of this traditional art by imparting it to the future generations. Some of her appren­tices have reached high professional levels which practicing their art. She has been participating in Lok Mela for the last 23 years and had been awarded several times with cash prizes and cer­tificates. While visiting the festival, tra­ditional cuisine from Balochistan “Sajji” cannot be ignored. It is the specialty of this mountainous region. Residents of Rawalpindi-Islamabad are thronging to the Balochi food daily appreciating its unique taste. Commenting on the on-going festival, a visitor Behroz said “One can see here the glimpses of culture from every corner of the country pre­sented in the lush green surroundings of Shakarparian hills, contributing sig­nificantly to enhance the stature, beauty and landscape of the federal capital”.

Balochistan Pavilion organized its musical evening on Sunday at Lok Virsa open air theatre. The eminent artist Ja­mal Shah was the chief guest on the oc­casion. Lead Balochi artists like Akhtar channel, Abdul Baqi, Humayun Kakar and others performed at the musical eve­ning. The festival will continue with all its festivities till 4th December