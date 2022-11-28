Share:

With a new government taking shape in Israel, Palestinians are deeply concerned that Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir is to become police minister in a coalition deal with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party. If this appointment is sealed, it will result in the creation of the most right-wing government in the country’s history. This however is a consequence of the international community turning a blind eye for decades to the escalating oppression of the Palestinians which has enabled Tel Aviv to no end.

Given Ben-Gvir’s ultra-extremist views, more violence and instability are expected in the Palestinian Territories and East Jerusalem. He was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and backing a group considered by Israel and the US to be a terrorist organization. Considering the extremist ideology he espouses, even Israelis should be concerned about this appointment because it will not result in added security for them, and will in fact exacerbate the ongoing unrest.

What is even more concerning is that Ben-Gvir will be responsible for Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israeli police, the Palestinians inside Israel, and the Border Police in the occupied West Bank. The oversight of such sensitive sights by someone who proudly espouses a fascist ideology.

This is a man who was seen brandishing a gun at Palestinian demonstrators in occupied East Jerusalem during the election campaign and vowed to introduce unprecedented punitive restrictions on Palestinian prisoners. If this were to happen in any other country which was not a key Western ally, the threat of sanctions would be in consideration. All we get instead is a statement from the US State Department to say that it expects all officials in the new Israeli administration to share the values of an “open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society.”

Palestinians have suffered enough as it is, and this appointment will have potentially catastrophic impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Palestinian officials are right to demand a reaction from the international community regarding these developments to ensure that racist policies against Palestinians are not implemented.