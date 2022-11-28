Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday ruled out possibility of governor’s rule amid the ongoing Punjab Assembly session.

Speaking to the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) members, Elahi while reiterating his call to dissolve the Punjab Assembly on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s call, said that we have the support of 191 lawmakers in the Lower House, adding that there is no possibility of the governor’s rule during the ongoing Assembly session.

The Punjab CM added that they will take all steps within the scope of the constitution and law, adding that the incumbent rulers have damaged the country’s economy.