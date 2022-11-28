Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a plan for trout fish farming in the province. He ordered this during a meeting with Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Task Force Chairman Badar Munir met

He said that a pilot project for breeding of prawns would also be evolved. A decision was also made for issuing of online licences for hunting related to wildlife and fish­eries. The CM said that licence would be included in 'Go Punjab' applica­tion, adding that all possible facili­ties would be provided to hunters having licences. He said that prob­lems of lower ranked staff of Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department would be solved on immediate basis.

Parvez Elahi said that facilities would be increased for the visitors at Safari Zoo and added that it would be made a recreational point of interna­tional standard. The South Asian and African theme zones would be set up in Safari Zoo, he added. He said that food courts would also be set in Sa­fari Zoo in an environment of jungle.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF YOUNG CHILD'S MURDER

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of abduction and murder of a child in the area of Chung police station and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

The chief minister said that the killer of the innocent child should be arrested at the earliest. He asserted that the accused deserve strict pun­ishment according to the law, and ordered for providing justice to the heirs. The CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow with the heirs and assured them of provision of justice