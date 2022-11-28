Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited and inau­gurated various health­care projects of the Fau­ji Foundation on Sunday. According to a state­ment issued by the ISPR Directorate, the COAS was briefed regarding newly-constructed proj­ects including Artificial Limb Centre (ALC), a state-of-the-art facility,offering modern solutions in its field and Foundation University Nursing Col­lege which has the capac­ity to accommodate 396 students. The COAS also vis­ited the newly construct­ed New East Ridge hospital which is a private patient care facility having 40 clin­ics and 146 beds, function­ing under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation. Over 1.5 million patients are treat­ed every year at the Fau­ji Foundation medical facil­ities across Pakistan. The COAS expressed his satis­faction over the Fauji Foun­dation’s role and contribu­tion as it is playing a vital role in providing both wel­fare in terms of job oppor­tunities and free healthcare facilities to veterans, their families and also caters to a large number of civilian/private patients across the country, said the ISPR.