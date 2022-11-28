ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of the Fauji Foundation on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the ISPR Directorate, the COAS was briefed regarding newly-constructed projects including Artificial Limb Centre (ALC), a state-of-the-art facility,offering modern solutions in its field and Foundation University Nursing College which has the capacity to accommodate 396 students. The COAS also visited the newly constructed New East Ridge hospital which is a private patient care facility having 40 clinics and 146 beds, functioning under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation. Over 1.5 million patients are treated every year at the Fauji Foundation medical facilities across Pakistan. The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the Fauji Foundation’s role and contribution as it is playing a vital role in providing both welfare in terms of job opportunities and free healthcare facilities to veterans, their families and also caters to a large number of civilian/private patients across the country, said the ISPR.
