PESHAWAR - The City Di­vision Police during a crackdown against street criminals have busted an alleged 10-member gang active in the interior city, said a press re­lease issued here on Sunday. The al­leged gang was busted during a joint operation carried out by Gulbahar, Shaheed Gulfat and Pahari Pura Po­lice Stations. The accused arrested were identified as Shehzad, Adnan, Kamran, Daud, Adnan, Rais, Jehan Gul, Kashif, Taza Gul and Adnan Gul