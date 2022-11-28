Share:

LAHORE - More than 300 cyclists took part in a cycle rally event to create awareness among the public about smog prevention and cycling promotion, here on Sunday. The district administration organised the event. Deputy Commissioner Lahore M Ali inau­gurated it and participated in the activity.

The rally commenced from Liberty Chowk and ended at Allah-Ho roundabout. The DC said that cycling was a sports event in which stamina could be improved, adding that the regular use of cy­cling would significantly reduce smog. Less use of vehicles that emit smoke would also reduce smog, he said. He mentioned that a specific cycling track would be constructed in the city for facilitation of cyclists as it was the sports which was being val­ued more after Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.