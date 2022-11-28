Share:

LAHORE - Ecosystem degradation through the depletion of natural resourc­es like water, air, soil and habitat is bringing about destructive ef­fects on the environment endan­gering biodiversity, wildlife and food security. With the rising pop­ulation and availability of meagre resources to excel in this domain, the environmental issues contin­ued to aggravate over the years.

Massive tree cutting resulting in floods, using agricultural land for housing societies and ill-planned cities and towns have further ag­gravated the situation. Therefore, the natural resources that pro­vide the basis of our existence are massively under pressure as we witness the water table go­ing down rapidly and agricultural land shrinking due to unruly con­struction.

According to recent World Bank findings, climate change-related disasters have affected over 75 million Pakistanis during the last three decades in terms of agricul­ture and bio-diversity damages in­curring estimated losses of over $29 billion (roughly $1 billion per annum). As Pakistan is a signatory to numerous international agree­ments and protocols, there was a dire need to focus on this area dil­igently.

Therefore, the present govern­ment efficiently pleaded the case of developing nations at the Con­ference of Parties (CoP-27) held in Egypt this November and sailed through successfully in getting created multi-billion funds to cope with climate change challenges. “Agriculture and bio-diversity play a critical role in achieving Sustain­able Development Goals (SDGs),” said Asad Imran, Director Sustain­able Agriculture and Food Pro­gramme at WWF.

“Eco-degradation and climate change are issues of our major concern as Pakistan are among the most vulnerable countries to these phenomena.” He said cli­mate change is also a major threat to our food security as it is seri­ously affecting agriculture, forests, and fisheries. “Increasing sea lev­el is another threat that may sub­merge many parts of coastal areas in Sindh province badly affecting Indus delta and highly productive cropping areas.” He said modern agriculture is characterised by in­put-intensive practices with en­hanced usage of chemical fertiliz­ers and pesticides. “This tendency has also badly affected our land’s natural fertility and contaminated groundwater.” To avert these dam­ages, Asad Imran pleaded to use organic fertilizers and develop in­sects’ resistant seed varieties.

“Ecological degradation may lead us to food insecurity by re­ducing agricultural productivity.” Likewise, bio-diversity has signif­icant value for humanity at all lev­els because of its role in ecosystem services. In future, it is expected to cause a major loss of some species and changes in genetic biodiversi­ty. “It is affecting our lifeline – the water resource- as we see the wa­ter table going down and reducing canal water availability for irriga­tion,” Imran said. “It may also alter our agriculture output including the seasonality of crops’ quality and productivity, caused by plant diseases and pest attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Food and Agri­culture Organisation (FAO) in its report on the world’s biodiversi­ty has warned all countries that all species supporting the food sys­tems and sustaining people would not be recovered if lost once. It stated that out of some 6,000 plant species cultivated for food and contributing to global food output, only nine species account for 66 per cent of total crop pro­duction. “Eco-degradation is af­fecting our overall crop productiv­ity. Even a one-degree increase in temperature directly affects pro­ductivity and South Asian coun­tries are the worst affected,” said noted environmentalist Dr Mah­mood Khalid Qamar.

“Despite being rich in natural re­sources, Pakistan is still a victim to environmental degradation and we need immediate measures to avert its damages,” he said. Since 32 percent of our population lives in urban areas and if the current growth rate of urbanisation con­tinues, the country’s urban pop­ulation will surpass its rural pop­ulation within the upcoming decade. “Our green cover is rap­idly vanishing. Massive tree-cut­ting results in land erosion and aggravates floods as we recent­ly witnessed,” said Javeria Qais, a climate expert at the University of Central Punjab (UCP). “Recur­rence of recent flood phenomenon may again damage our most need­ed crops like maize, sugar cane, cotton and rice. This may land us in serious trouble in terms of food security,” Javeria said.

As Pakistan expressed gratitude for creating the “Loss and Dam­age Fund” for climate justice, Pun­jab Secretary of Environment Us­man Ali Khan has urged collective efforts to cope with environmen­tal and climate change challeng­es. He said the Punjab government has chalked out strict measures to control eco-degradation and envi­ronmental issues including action against smoke-emitting vehicles and industrial units.