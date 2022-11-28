Share:

An exhaustive analysis based on data from 2017-2018, published in the National Human Development Report (NHDR) tells us that about 2.6 trillion are spent on the privileged class. Among all this, government tax collection is only 11 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is why our country is unable to provide substantive health care and quality education.

This current instability tells us that Pakistan’s economic policies are not benefitting the general public. Rather, current policies negatively affect current situations. Therefore, in order to maintain stability, policy makers must enact sound economic policies.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.