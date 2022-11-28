Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid said on Monday fresh elections were the only solution to prevent the country from default.

Speaking to Twitter, the former interior minister said political fog had taken over the country which could disappear through fresh elections. He added that even former finance minister Miftah Ismail was saying that the country could default after clearing the bonds. "Export remittances have reduced, while foreign exchange reserves and the stock exchange has also collapsed," he said.

He also said the rates of petrol, gas and dollar were increasing. He said the politicians were thinking about saving the assemblies while no one was talking about protecting the country and tanking economy.

The former federal minister questioned what would be there if 567 members resign from the assembly.

The AML leader asserted that no one was looking at the "paralyzed" assembly and no one was bothered about it.

Mr Rashid claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alone was good enough to face 13 political parties and it is because of this reason the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was avoiding the elections.