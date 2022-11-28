Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan is suffering from severe political polarisation and a logjam at the moment. The only way out from this kind of political standstill in democratic societies is to hold free and fair elections, former federal and PTI Shafqat Mehmood said while speaking to The Nation about the possible solution to current political polarisation in the country. The former minister believes that the verdict of the people in terms of elections will help in normalising the political turmoil the country is going through for the past six months and said, let the people of this country decide who they chose to lead them because this would be the ultimate wisdom in such circumstances. He also said that the only option all political parties have right now is that all the political parties should sit together to agree on an immediate time frame for elections and then make sure that the election should be held without outside interference, besides ensuring free and election process, he added. Commenting on the role of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) he said, all the political parties and stakeholders should also ensure that the Election Commission of Pakistan does its job according to the spirit of constitution with proper mechanism. If there’s any issue which happens to bother any political party or any individual party that doesn’t seem comfortable with any of the clauses then the election commission of Pakistan should resolve that issue with immediate effect