Shehbaz says coalition govt will complete tenure as it enjoys mandate of people n PTI govt’s economic policies were not pro-growth and created multiple challenges n Pakistan, Türkiye support each other

on all issues of core national interests.

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again has minced no words in saying that the next gener­al elections in the country “will be held on time,” and that is after August 2023.

“Let me make it absolutely clear that the next elections will be held on time,” the PM told Anadolu Agency in an interview yesterday.

Responding to questions about PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s de­mand for early elections, he said, “This government came into be­ing through a constitutional pro­cess and enjoys the mandate of the people of Pakistan.”

“The term of the current Na­tional Assembly will end in Au­gust 2023 to be followed by the establishment of an interim government that will hold elec­tions,” Shehbaz explained.

He said that the present coali­tion government has “represen­tation of all political parties of the country except the PTI and is busy dealing with the issues of great importance.

PM Shehbaz, who was elect­ed prime minister in April after his predecessor Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence, said Paki­stan’s economy “was facing mul­tiple global and domestic chal­lenges” and was “on the verge of financial collapse” when he as­sumed charge.

“The economic policies of the previous government were not pro-growth and led the econo­my to multiple challenges,

“Pakistan’s economy was fac­ing excessive monetary tighten­ing, supply-side shocks, linger­ing pandemic effects, waning investors’ confidence, high infla­tion, and the effects of the Rus­sia-Ukraine conflict,” he said.

However, Shehbaz said his ad­ministration had adopted a “mix of policies to tackle the econom­ic downturn by accepting the fact that we have a very short time to step back from the edge of bank­ruptcy and financial collapse.”

“No doubt, some of our policy options, like the withdrawal of untargeted subsidies, had added to the cost to the economy in the short term. But, most of our pol­icies are more likely to offer ben­efits in the longer term,” he said.

“This was a matter of poli­cy choices and political will. Al­though such a tough decision re­

quires huge political capital, we took the risk of taking these de­cisions by reverting the untar­geted subsidies.

“We are also aware of the fact that our current course of ac­tion is hurting the most vul­nerable and marginalised in society but we are taking care of them by announcing target­ed subsidies and other relief measures,” the prime minis­ter said.

The premier said the revival of the IMF programme and “ac­tive engagement with bilateral and multilateral partners” had eased the pressure.

To tackle the economy, he noted that his government took measures to reduce the import bill, current account deficit, and pressure on the Pa­kistani rupee.

The “continuous decline in im­ports” helped improve the cur­rent account deficit during the first four months of the 2023 fi­nancial year, he added.

PM Shehbaz, however, said the massive floods that hit Pakistan early this year “caused a great deal of suffering.”

Facing common challenges and emerging threats, Islam­abad and Ankara should work together through collective re­search and pooling of resourc­es, PM Shehbaz said.

“We believe that Pakistan and Türkiye should work together and deepen their partnership through collective research and joint development and pooling of resources,” Shehbaz said.

Calling bilateral relations with Türkiye “exemplary,” Shar­if said: “These historic relations are grounded firmly in common religious, cultural, and linguis­tic links and transcend political changes on either side.”

“Pakistan and Türkiye sup­port each other on all issues of core national interests — whether it is Jammu and Kash­mir or Northern Cyprus. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Türkiye, particularly its leadership, for its principled support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he said.

He said the two nations also have similar views on regional and international issues, while also enjoying “close collabora­tion on bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums”.

“Confronted by common challenges and new and emerg­ing threats, Pakistan and Türki­ye have deepened their coop­eration across various spheres, particularly in defence,” he said, lauding the Turkish de­fence industry.

“Pakistan is Türkiye’s largest defence customer,” the prime minister underlined, adding that their collaboration on the construction of the MILGEM-class warships, not only has a “unique value” for the Pa­kistani Navy’s capability en­hancements, but also “promi­nently stands out as a defining moment to further cement the bonds of friendship between our two nations and our two navies.”

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s “longstanding and broad-based relationship” with the US is “committed to deepen and widen.”

“In recent months, engage­ment between both countries has been quite productive and substantial. Our interactions at various levels have intensified, which manifests in that the re­lationship is strengthening,” he said in response to questions from Anadolu Agency.

Recalling a recent interaction with US President Joe Biden in New York, the PM said there had been “several high-level visits including congressional dele­gations and by members of the (US) administration”.

“While the Pakistan-Chi­na relationship is very spe­cial, Pakistan and the US have also maintained a longstand­ing historic bilateral relation­ship, which is broad-based in nature and covers all issues of mutual interest.

“We believe that constructive engagement with all countries can promote peace and security, as well as development and con­nectivity in the whole region. We look forward to remaining engaged with the international community for peace and sta­bility in the region and beyond,” the premier said.

“We have enhanced measures to maintain a safe and secure environment, which remains essential for investment and so­cioeconomic development.

“Both Pakistan and China are mindful of the complex region­al environment and the risks it poses. We will continue to ex­ercise heightened vigilance and ensure that our detractors’ ne­farious designs will fail,” Shar­if added.

India and Kashmir

On whether resolving the dis­pute over the Kashmir region re­mains a condition for resuming normal ties between Islamabad and New Delhi, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s foreign policy was “one of friendliness and goodwill towards all”.

“We, however, strongly believe that durable peace cannot be achieved without a just resolu­tion of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Coun­cil resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.”