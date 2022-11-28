Share:

ISLAMABAD- England cricket team arrived on Sunday landed in Islamabad early Sunday to play three Tests for the first time in the country since 2005. England played a successful T20 series two months ago in Pakistan but have declined to play a Test match. England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes quashed all fears following a positive security advice. “It’s been a long time since England have played Test cricket in Pakistan,” Stokes said in Abu Dhabi on Friday. “With what happened with Imran Khan recently, there was a little bit of concern, but we have Reg Dickason, who has been the security man for many years with England, and we left it in his capable hands. “In terms of the tour itself, I’m really looking forward to it,” Stokes said and added: “I’ve never been there, and I’m quite interested to see what the security lark is like. I’ve heard it’s pretty intense.”