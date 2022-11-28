Share:

ISLAMABAD-FC AAA defeated Team Eighteen by 5-4 in the final to lift the Football League Tournament trophy here at Total Football Ayub Park.

Top 12 teams of the twin cities participated in the event and the tournament was divided into various matches among League A and League B teams. Top six teams of the ‘A’ League included FC AAA, Team Eighteen, Troll FC, Red Devils Garrison FC and Smurfs FC while top six teams of ‘B’ League were Islamabad Wolves, Croods FC, Smurfs Jr, Jinnah Fc, AL-Hamra FC and FC TK.

FC AAA excelled by defeating their opponents Troll FC and AL-Hamra FC with 4-1 and 8-0 goals respectively. Keeping the winning streak, FC AAA won the quarterfinals against Jinnah FC by 5-2. In the semifinals, FC AAA defeated Smurfs FC by 7-2 and in the final, FC AAA edged out Team Eighteen by 5-4.

Chairman AAA Associates, Shaikh Fawad Bashir and MD AAA Associates, Lt Col (R) Shahzad Ali Kiani, communicated their exhilaration and fulfillment in taking actions that restate their commitment to supporting sports. Both of them congratulated the winning team and encouraged all the participating teams for their contribution to the thrill and jubilance of the event and for making it a success, these occasions bring balance and positivity to society.