Share:

ISLAMABAD-Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Goth Machhi, since inception has been actively playing its valuable role in social activities, specially pertaining to areas like health improvement, education and sports. In addition to contribution in these areas, FFC GM also has the honour of hosting “8 Major Sona Cup Tournaments” of sports, including 6 national level (Hockey, Football, Volleyball, Dangal, Taekwondo and Golf) and 2 provincial level (Kabaddi and Girls Volleyball) tournaments. While expressing his views about importance of sports and role of FFC in promoting such events, Brig Talat Mehmood Janjua, Resident Manager Goth Machhi apprised the media that FFC takes upon itself the responsibility of promoting national and provincial level sporting activities. Therefore, apart from organizing these sport events, FFC Goth Machhi also regularly provides financial support for conducting regional tournaments. He further said that while maintaining their traditions in the field of sports, everyone has gathered for the opening ceremony of the 20th Annual Invitational Sona Golf Tournament where over 100 professional players from across the country are participating. Brigadier (R) Talat Mehmood Janjua further said that he would like to thank the company and the administration of the region for their continued support that helped materialize the dream of such a big tournament whilst also thanking the media for playing an important role in amplified projection of this tournament at the national level.