LAHORE-FG/Din Polo outpaced Newage Cables/Master Paints by 9-5 to defend the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup that concluded here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

In the main final, both the teams gave tough time to each other, but FG/Din Polo dominated the last two chukkers and won the title clash by 9-5. Argentinean player Tomas Marin Moreno stole the show by displaying high-quality polo and firing in fabulous five goals for the winning side. Shah Shamyl Alam banged in a brace and Farhad Shaikh and Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed with one goal apiece. For the losing side, Juan Cruz Greguol pumped in all the five goals.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Remington Pharma outlasted Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel 7-4. For Remington Pharma, Hamza Nawaz Khan smashed in superb five goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt hit a brace. For Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo, Osman Aziz Anwar, Omer Asjad Malhi, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Nicolas Antinori scored one goal each.

To witness and enjoy the final, the officials of Coca-Cola, Century Ventures Director Ayaz Lakhani, Director Kamran Afzal, Director Wasim Mazhar and COO Century Ventures Nazia Wasim, Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and polo lovers were present. At the concluding ceremony, officials of Coca-Cola and Century Ventures distributed prizes and shields among the winners.

Talking to media, Abbas Mukhtar and Farhad Shaikh of FG/Din said: “We worked really hard and this title triumph is the result of it. We will work harder and try to win more titles in the upcoming high-goal events.”