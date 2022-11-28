Share:

Islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday morning arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati over strongly worded tweets against senior military officials. Later in the day, the FIA produced Swati before a judicial magistrate seeking his physical remand for eight days. After hearing the arguments, the judge granted the FIA two-day physical remand of Swati. He was previously arrested by the FIA in October for a controversial tweet thought to be against the armed forces. Since he was released on bail, the senator has maintained that he was allegedly tortured in custody and has demanded the removal of two military officials, one of whom he used foul language against in his tweet on Saturday. A first information (FIR) report was registered by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman. The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca) which deals with offences against dignity of a person as well as Sections 131, 500, 501, 505 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). According to the FIR, Swati and three other Twitter accounts — @Wolf1Ak, @HaqeeqatTV_20 and @Azaadi99 — “with malafide intentions and ulterior motives, started [a] highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions” and senior government functionaries, including outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Soon after Swati was arrested, PTI leader Shireen Mazari posted a video of a statement he made just moments before he was taken into custody. In it, he said a magistrate had come, he provided him with a warrant, which he found respectful. “As soon as I delivered my speech yesterday, I came straight home. I am not one to run away. I’m not going to KP. In the PTI power show on Saturday, Swati had delivered a fiery speech in which he again mentioned his alleged torture while asking a series of pointed questions from COAS Bajwa