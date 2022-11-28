Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group (UBG) Sunday congratulating the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, expressed unwavering solidarity with valiant armed forces of Pakistan to frustrate the evil designs of anti-state elements.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Waqas Anjum, the Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik said the government, the armed forces and the people are on one page with utmost discipline and unwavering faith to defend the geographical frontiers and stamp out the menace of terrorism from the motherland. He said that armed forces-one of the best in the world, should not be maligned into politics to achieve the nefarious designs and vested interests of their foreign masters. The patriotic business community will thwart such targeted specific anti-state stances by a section of disgruntled and unscrupulous elements.

He further said our armed forces are our greatest asset as they not only offer their precious lives for fighting on battlefields but also always remain in a state of preparedness to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive force in a very challenging situation, may it be horrifying earthquakes or the devastating floods. He said that Pakistan is facing gigantic and myriad challenges including terrorism and is passing through a critical period of history. He said that with the proverbial resilience of our people, we are destined to overcome this challenge and will soon emerge as a stronger country.