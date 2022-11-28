Share:

ISLAMABAD -In order to develop linkages between industry and academia, the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Islamabad is organizing a job fair at its main campus here on Tuesday, November 29. The university had been organizing job fairs every year to bring industry and academia together for mutual benefits, said a press statement issued by FUUAST here. The fair provides the industry an opportunity to interact and exchange experiences with faculty and students, whereas on the other hand, it opens avenues for students to receive firsthand experience by interacting with industry representatives. According to the statement, the job fair also offers employers with an excellent opportunity to deal with their active and future staff requirements.