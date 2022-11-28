Share:

Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hold a farewell meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Monday).

The prime minister will travel to Islamabad from Lahore for the meeting. The premier will hold a luncheon in honour of the outgoing army chief.

Gen Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29 after completing his six-year stint as Pakistan Army chief.

Gen Bajwa was appointed as COAS on 29 November 2016 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Sharif. After the completion of his first term of three years as the chief of the army staff, General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief was extended for another three years, starting from November 2019 until November 2022, by the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.