ISLAMABAD - General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, HI (M), yesterday assumed the charge of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at an impressive ceremony held in the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Besides a large number of serving and retired officers from tri-services, the ceremony was attended by former Chairmen Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, said the ISPR Directorate. It further said that a smartly turned-out Joint Services guard presented a salute to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on his arrival at the venue. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, HI (M) reviewed the guard of honour and march past.