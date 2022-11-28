Share:

An eminent ceremony to welcome new chief of the army staff will take place tomorrow at the General Headquarters (GHQ), in which General Asim Munir will take charge as COAS.

Gen Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29 after completing his six-year stint as the COAS.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had named the then Lt. Gen Asim Munir on November 24, to take charge of the world’s sixth-largest army, with a formal handover from General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The outgoing COAS General Bajwa will hand over his stick to the new COAS, who will be the 17th chief of the army staff.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also hold farewell meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Monday).