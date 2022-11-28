Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Inspector General of Prisons, Malik Shujauddin Kasi on Sunday said that the provincial gov­ernment was committed to bring tangible reforms in the prisons of the province. Talking to media here, he said “Steps are afoot to impart vo­cational trainings to the inmates so that they can become skilled citizens after being released from prisons and earn livelihood for themselves.”

“Two telemedicine clinics have been opened in Quetta’s Central Jail with the support of the World Health Organization, each at male and female wards,” he noted.

IG Prison said that more telemedi­cine clinics will be established in other jails of the province as well. The IG Jail further said that inmates in the jails of the province could now be pardoned by giving linguistic tests in Balochi and Brivi languages.