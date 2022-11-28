Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance Ish­aq Dar held a meeting with PPP Co-Chairman and former pres­ident Asif Ali Zardari on Sun­day. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the political sit­uation prevailing in the country.

The meeting a couple of days after this has been reported that the ruling coalition had become active for change in the province of Punjab and had given the task of ‘Mission Lahore’ to major ally Asif Zardari. The sources said that Pakistan People’s Party Par­liamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari will travel to La­hore soon and stay there for a few days for Mission Lahore.

The sources also said that the purpose of ‘Mission Lahore’ is to pave the way for Pakistan Dem­ocratic Movement (PDM) and allies’ government in Punjab as well.