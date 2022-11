Share:

QUETTA - Jamiat Ulema e Islam Central Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari congrat­ulated Haji Ghulam Ali on assuming office of the Governor of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa. In a message issued here on Sunday, he said that Haji Ghulam Ali had always been associat­ed with JUI, and expressed hope that he would work for the welfare of the country and nation.