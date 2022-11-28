Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday has summoned a meeting of general workers to chalk out action plan ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad. According to details, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) summoned general workers meeting on November 30 at a park adjacent to the Bahadurabad office. Sources told media that issues related to local government (LG) elections, Election Commission’s decision and agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will came under discussion during the meeting. All LG representatives are instructed to attend the meeting. MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will instruct the party workers regarding preparation for the LG elections. MQM-P would take party workers in confidence on several decisions and the future plan of action. “Important announcements are expected in general workers meeting,” sources claimed. Earlier in the day, it was reported that MQM-P called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to correct constituencies ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to sources, Convenor MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a telephonic conversation with PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the upcoming local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Source told that the two political leaders discussed the implementation of the agreement including delimitation of constituencies and voter lists. During the conversation, Asif Ali Zardari assured of full cooperation and implementation of the agreement, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on Nov 15 after hearing the pleas against delay in holding the polls.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.