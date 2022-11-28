Share:

PESHAWAR - Ad­viser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Af­fairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday criticized Pakistan Tahrik Insaf’s Chief Imran Khan for taking another U-turn and wasting the mon­ey and energy of people on the flopped long march. Congratulating Imran Ni­azi and his supporters for another u-turn as usual on the flopped long march, the PM aide said that Im­ran Khan has escaped af­ter all his plans were com­pletely exposed and failed. He questioned that why the resources of the KP and Punjab governments were wasted while taking a U-turn, says a statement here. He said it was a re­cord that Imran Khan said one thing and do other things. Muqam accused Im­ran Khan of destroying the country’s economy in his last three and half years of rule at the Federal level. He alleged that PTI was work­ing on the enemy’s agenda and its only objective was to destabilize the country. Muqam said people should now understand that all narrative of PTI was based on lies and fabricated.