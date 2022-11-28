Share:

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday said that legal and constitutional ways would be adopted for addressing problems confronted by people belonging to the tribal belt. He gave the assurance while talking to a 50-member delegation of tribal elders of Sipah tribe of district Khyber at the Governor House. He said that several problems had been generated for people with the merger of erstwhile FATA, however, measures would be taken to upgrade trade and tourism sectors in all the tribal areas. The Governor thanked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership for reposing confidence and appointing him as Governor of KP. He further said that he will try never to break the trust placed on him and work for the betterment of the province. Meanwhile, a large number of people besides political, religious and traders dignitaries were arriving at the Governor House and extending felicitations to Haji Ghulam Ali for taking the oath as the new KP Governor. MNA Haji Mohammad Shah, representatives of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce Islamabad, Chamber of Commerce D I Khan, and Industrial Association were among the visiting guests.