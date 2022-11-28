Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Exec­utive Officer Ali Anan Qamar took action against the organisation's lethargic staff, and fired nine officers over hiding ghost employees, corruption, malpractice and for not doing work.

The corrupt mafia of the LWMC operation team was exposed during his surprise visit. Major action has been taken against those officers, who were found guilty of malpractice during the emergency visit of the new CEO Ali Anan Qamar in the field.

The officers belonged to Allama Iqbal Town. Five supervisors of UC-113 and 114, Arsalan Yaqoob, Hafiz Rizwan, Chand Ali, Salman Ali, and M Javed were immediately dismissed. Two supervisors and one ZO (Ashraf, Yaqoob, and Jahanzeb Bhatti) were sent back to MCL. Umar Fayyaz, town manager of Allama Iqbal Town, was also fired. The responsibili­ties of the morning shift in Allama Iqbal Town were handed over to Shakeel Wahid while four supervi­sors were issued a final warning to correct their attitude. Abdul Rauf, the town manager of Wagah Town, was also fired due to poor performance.

A final warning was issued to town manag­er Aziz Bhatti for poor performance and poor cleanliness, while a warning letter was issued to Chaudhry Aslam, town manager of Gulberg, for showing negligence from duties and failing to im­prove performance despite repeated warnings.

LWMC CEO Ali Annan Qamar warned the corrupt mafia that negligence in duties is never acceptable. There is no place in LWMC for work thieves and cor­rupt gangs. Everyone has to fulfil their responsibility to make the city clean. Qamar has also requested the citizens to assist the LWMC staff in garbage collec­tion. “Always throw it in the garbage. Contact the LWMC helpline at 1139 or use social media for com­plaints regarding cleanliness,” he advised.

PFA SHARES LABORATORY REPORT, DECLARES VEGETABLES FREE FROM BACTERIA

Samples taken from vegetable markets, shops and restaurants across the province are passed from the laboratory of Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

After dumping vegetables grown from industrial waste, the DG Food Authority had ordered taking samples of vegetables from across the province in­cluding Lahore. Vegetables were checked for chemi­cals and germs including arsenic. A total of 148 different vegetable samples were sent to the labora­tory, said DG Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Mudassar Riaz Malik. All samples were checked at Punjab Food Authority Laboratory according to international standards, he informed. No chemicals or germs were found in the cooked food of any place and res­taurants. The DG Punjab Food Authority urged the citizens that if they happen to see vegetables grown from industrial waste somewhere then they should report to the Authority’s helpline number 1223.