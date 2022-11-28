Share:

LAHORE - Meezan Bank defeated FBR Team by 7 wickets in the final to win the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate League trophy here at Ittefaq Ground Model Town. FBR Team, batting first, scored 121-9 with Naveed Akram hitting 37 and Asim Raza 30. Qaiser Naveed, M Ishtiaq and Zeeshan Ahmed dismissed two players each. Meezan Bank chased the target losing three wickets. Rizwan Akram struck unbeaten 55 and Mohsin Pervaiz 29. Naveed, Adnan and Mahmood got one wicket each. Mohsin Pervaiz was declared man of the match. Rana Tahir of Descon was adjudged the best player and best batter of the tournament while Hammad Aziz of UCS best bowler, Muslim Raza of UCS best fielder and Haq Nawaz of Meezan Bank was named the best wicketkeeper. ICI Pakistan and Packages were declared the best disciplined teams. FFC, TJ Int’l and Clearpath the best emerging teams.

The winners and runners-up teams were awarded with glittering trophies.

Chief organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt said that to pay tribute to his father’s services for sports, this tournament is organized every year in which the best teams take part.