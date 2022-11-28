Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator, Spokesperson Sindh Government and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that sustainable engineering had played a crucial role in the construction sector.

“Sustainable engineering and development is the need of the hour. The positive aspects of sustainable engineering and development in developed countries can be seen. International conferences of this kind provide an opportunity to understand urban problems. We can compete with the world only with modern technology and development in line with time’” the Administrator expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at a two-day international conference organized by NED University at a local hotel here.

NED University Vice Chancellor Professor Sarosh Lodhi, former Governor State Bank Ishrat Hussain, teachers and conference delegates were also present on this occasion. Talking to the media representatives, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that far-reaching results will be obtained from this international conference.

The Administrator Karachi in response to a question said that climate change has affected the whole world, adding that Pakistan is also under the influence of climate change.

He said that there is a need to find sustainable solutions to problems related to energy, water and climate change.

“Developing countries have adopted modern technological methods for sustainable industrial processes,” he added. He said that various countries are facing threats due to climate change, for this it is also necessary to adopt better engineering management and practical policies. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan is among the countries affected by climate change. He said that the dangers facing Pakistan due to climate change are increasing. “Better use of modern technology, sustainable engineering and development can help mitigate the effects of climate change,” the Administrator said.

He said that if the world does not act now to prevent climate change, it may face extreme heat waves, droughts, floods and food shortages.

He said that more plantations can help in reducing the global temperature, there is still a lot of work to be done in Asia and especially in Pakistan to avoid the damages of climate change.

He said that the most important thing is to make people aware. For this purpose, schools, colleges and universities should discuss this topic in various programs.

“Seminars and conferences should be held to educate the future generation and make them aware of environmental changes,” he added.

Later, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab distributed the souvenirs among the participants of the international conference.